Those Who Inspire

Sponsored - Carmen Martinez is combining her passion for mission and dental work to serve others near and far. With the support of her tribe and community, the first-generation college student earned her degree from OU College of Dentistry in 2019.

Martinez is driven by her faith and devotion to caring for others. Her passion and faith have led her to serve on numerous mission trips around the world, offering her services to those less fortunate.

“Having your faith, I think, is the one thing that you can fall back on, that is always going to be there,” said Martinez.

Share your inspiration at https://www.choctawnation.com/InspireStories.