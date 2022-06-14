Affordable Lending and Market Watch Seminar June 17th

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Guild Mortgage and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Guild Mortgage, visit https://www.guildmortgage.com/
Affordable solutions in today’s housing market seminar. Let’s have the tough conversation and discuss ideas to boost your business, and fulfill the dreams of your aspiring home buyers!
REGISTRATION IS FREE! Please reserve your spot so we know how many people will be attending
Location: Sherman Municipal Ballroom 405 N Rusk St, Sherman, TX 75090
Lunch will be provided 12:00-1:00pm
Questions? GuildLendingEvents@guildmortgage.net
- Current outlook of the local housing market
- Solutions provided by Guild Mortgage, Freddie Mac and Clayton Homes
- New affordable lending options
- Economic trends shaping local markets
- Q & A session with the experts and much more!
- RSVP