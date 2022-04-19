HELP Grayson County Shelter Help Kids

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Guild Mortgage and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Guild Mortgage, visit https://www.guildmortgage.com/.

Guild Mortgage and United Portable Buildings have created a play space for children displaced from their homes, but the work is far from over.

Both companies are now looking to the community to help fill a Deluxe Outdoor Playhouse with furnishings and toys. That’s where you come in!

The community can help through new or used items. You can learn more about the process here.