KXII All American Blood Drives are back

It’s time for the annual KXII All-American Blood Drives.

Starting June 21 through July 7, the Oklahoma Blood Institute and Texoma Regional Blood Center are hosting drives throughout Texoma.

Your donation helps our local hospitals’ shelves stay stocked for when it matters most. It could be you or a loved one whose life your donation could help save.

KXII All American Blood Drives location/ time/ dates can be found below:

Wynnewood - June 21 from 11 a.m. too 6 p.m. at the BloodMobile on Simmons Bank Wynnewood

Idabel - June 21 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the McCurtain Memorial Hospital

Durant - June 22 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Donald W. Reynolds library - Black Box Theater

Ada - June 24 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Agriplex

Ardmore - June 24 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Shops at Ardmore, space next to Hibbett’s Sports

Sherman - June 24 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at HeyDay Entertainment in Denison

Pauls Valley - June 25 from 10:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Blood Mobile at Tios Mexican Restaurant

Hugo - June 29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Jay Hodge Dodge

Atoka - June 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Stuteville Ford

Sulphur - July 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Arbuckle Memorial Hospital in the Don Braden Conference Center

Tishomingo - July 5 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Tishomingo in the Family Life Center

Kingston - July 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the BloodMobile At First United Bank- Kingston

Oklahoma donors will have a choice between a special edition All American T-shirt and a choice of tickets to the: