Don’t Carry Your Burden Alone

You may not even know who Simon of Cyrene was but let me introduce him to you. Simon is recorded in Mathew, Mark, and Luke as the individual who was conscripted by the Romans to help bare the cross of Jesus Christ. Simon stepped in to bare the cross of Jesus knowing full well where that journey was going to end – that cross was going to be planted in the ground and Jesus was going to die on it.

Simon’s willingness to be a cross barer did not relieve what was waiting for Jesus at the end – his death. We need many people in the world today who are willing to bare crosses for other people. We need lots of people who are willing to step into the lives of others whose life has weighed them down and are in need of help.

On the other hand, there are lots of people trying to carry their own load in life. It may be the death of a loved one, the loss of a job, or a family with a disability, and they are having to bare that alone. We need people who will step into the lives of those people and be a cross barer. Could that possibly be you? Paul says in Galatians 6:2, “bare one another’s burdens and in so doing you fulfill the law.” Paul seems to say that at least one purpose of our existence on Earth is to be a cross barer for those who need our help.

My name is Larry Tittle and I’m the preaching minister for the Parkview Church of Christ. I would like to invite you to come let us help be your cross barer. Let us step into your life and give you assistance with whatever it is that you are having to carry. Visit us on Sunday mornings at 10:00am for worship service. We look forward to seeing you and may God give you his richest blessings.