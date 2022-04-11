Reconnect with a Church Family

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Parkview Church of Christ and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Parkview Church of Christ, visit www.pvfamily.org

Disconnection seems to be all around us. We’re disconnected from each other, and we may be find ourselves alone. But, as we come out of this period of lockdown, this period of hiding in our homes, this period of not interacting with others, we have to ask the question: Is it time to reconnect?

Some are still a little unsure and they remain in their homes until they feel safe to come out. Many churches have begun live streaming their services. According to research, about 16% of churches were live streaming their services before the pandemic; as the pandemic hit, it increased to about 60%. That’s a great thing for those that can’t get to services., but what about those who simply choose not to come and use the livestream instead? That’s the disconnect that we have become accustom to. We need reconnect with good people - people who worship, serve, and love God. As preaching minister for the Parkview Church of Christ, I would like to invite you to reconnect with us as we connect to God.

Jesus tells his disciples in John 14:20 that “then you will know that I am in the Father and you are in Me and I am in you.” Now, what a connection that is - we can have a connection with God because we have a connection made possible through Jesus Christ and his sacrifice and death on the cross.

Please come and worship with us at the Parkview Church of Christ at 10:00 am on Sunday mornings as a group of people all connected to each other, connected to God. Everyone is invited. Isn’t it time to reconnect?