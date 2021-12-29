Setting Higher Goals for 2022

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Parkview Church of Christ and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Parkview Church of Christ, visit http://www.pvfamily.org.

Setting Higher Goals - Philippians 3:7-21

Do you have specific goals in place? Do you have a clear view of what it’s about? Do you know where you are headed, and what you need to do next? If you don’t know where you’re going, you’ll probably end up somewhere else. Let’s look at Philippians 3:7-21 to see what will help us in setting the highest goals for our lives.

First, Set Goals Higher Than Your Present Routine. (Verses 12 & 13)

Paul set himself to the task: he grew. He didn’t get to a certain level of growth and stop. He didn’t reach a place and stay there. His progress was ongoing.

When I use the Word of God to evaluate myself, I discover what I need to be busy doing. And then, as I set specific goals, I need to be sure those goals are higher than my present routine.

Set some goals for yourself beyond the status quo.

Second, Don’t Rest On Past Achievement. (Verse 13)

Sometimes we can make this critical mistake: instead of living in pursuit of present goals and future improvement - we rest on what we say we did in the past. Every time we engage in self-inquiry, the conclusion should be, “I can do better.”

Third, Don’t Be Satisfied That You Exceed Others. (Verses 14-19)

Good discipline and goal-setting and spiritual growth is sometimes absent because, instead of comparing ourselves to the divine standard, we compare ourselves to others.

The rule is the reign of Christ, so the standard is divine…not subjective and social, but objective and spiritual. We are not trying to do better than someone else; we are trying to do better than we’ve done before in pleasing God.

Fourth, The Ultimate Goal Lies Beyond Our Present Existence. (Verses 20-21)

Everything we do here on earth as Christians, and everything we intend to do better in the future, is directed to the ultimate goal, which is beyond our present existence. We ought to find, in the promise of heaven, remarkable motivation- to do better, to reach forward, and to press on.

Heaven is a prepared place for a prepared people. Without Jesus Christ, there would be no way to prepare. But we have Him, and we can respond to Him and be forgiven because of His death. Then we can do what Paul describes in this passage.

Friend- do your goals align with God’s will for your life? In the new year let us challenge you to focus first on your relationship with God. We would love to visit with you about how you can do just that. Check us out online or in-person today!

Parkview Church of Christ- 815 S. Dewey Ave., Sherman TX. 75090 - www.pvfamily.org - Sundays at 10am and 5pm, or Wednesdays at 7pm