Lakers vs. Nuggets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Finals Game 4
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers are 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 3-0.
Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Nuggets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Lakers 114
Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Lakers vs Nuggets Player Props
|Lakers vs Nuggets Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Lakers vs Nuggets
|Lakers vs Nuggets Odds/Over/Under
|Lakers vs Nuggets Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Nuggets Injury Report
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Nuggets
- Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 3.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (226)
- The Nuggets sport a 44-36-2 ATS record this season as opposed to the 40-39-3 mark from the Lakers.
- As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Denver is 9-4 against the spread compared to the 13-10-1 ATS record Los Angeles puts up as a 3.5-point favorite.
- Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82), which is more often than Denver's games have (37 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Lakers are 20-11, a better record than the Nuggets have posted (10-11) as moneyline underdogs.
Lakers Performance Insights
- Los Angeles ranks sixth in the NBA with 117.2 points per game this season. At the other end, it ranks 20th with 116.6 points allowed per game.
- The Lakers are dishing out 25.3 assists per game, which ranks them 15th in the NBA in 2022-23.
- So far this season, the Lakers are draining 10.8 treys per game (24th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 34.6% (24th-ranked) from three-point land.
- This season, Los Angeles has taken 64.9% two-pointers, accounting for 74.8% of the team's baskets. It has shot 35.1% from three-point land (25.2% of the team's baskets).
Nuggets Performance Insights
- On offense Denver is the 12th-ranked squad in the league (115.8 points per game). Defensively it is eighth (112.5 points conceded per game).
- The Nuggets are second-best in the NBA in assists (28.9 per game) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Nuggets are 18th in the NBA in 3-point makes (11.8 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (37.9%).
- In 2022-23, Denver has taken 63.9% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 72.9% of Denver's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 27.1% have been 3-pointers.
