The Los Angeles Lakers are 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 3-0.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Lakers 114

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 3.5)

Nuggets (+ 3.5) Pick OU: Over (226)



The Nuggets sport a 44-36-2 ATS record this season as opposed to the 40-39-3 mark from the Lakers.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Denver is 9-4 against the spread compared to the 13-10-1 ATS record Los Angeles puts up as a 3.5-point favorite.

Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82), which is more often than Denver's games have (37 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Lakers are 20-11, a better record than the Nuggets have posted (10-11) as moneyline underdogs.

Lakers Performance Insights

Los Angeles ranks sixth in the NBA with 117.2 points per game this season. At the other end, it ranks 20th with 116.6 points allowed per game.

The Lakers are dishing out 25.3 assists per game, which ranks them 15th in the NBA in 2022-23.

So far this season, the Lakers are draining 10.8 treys per game (24th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 34.6% (24th-ranked) from three-point land.

This season, Los Angeles has taken 64.9% two-pointers, accounting for 74.8% of the team's baskets. It has shot 35.1% from three-point land (25.2% of the team's baskets).

Nuggets Performance Insights

On offense Denver is the 12th-ranked squad in the league (115.8 points per game). Defensively it is eighth (112.5 points conceded per game).

The Nuggets are second-best in the NBA in assists (28.9 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23 the Nuggets are 18th in the NBA in 3-point makes (11.8 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (37.9%).

In 2022-23, Denver has taken 63.9% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 72.9% of Denver's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 27.1% have been 3-pointers.

