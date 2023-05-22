In Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers will be seeking a win against Denver Nuggets.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Nuggets matchup.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

  • Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Nuggets Moneyline
DraftKings Lakers (-3.5) 226 -165 +140 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Lakers (-3.5) 226.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Lakers (-3.5) 226 -169 +140 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Lakers (-3.5) 224.5 -150 +130 Bet on this game with Tipico

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

  • The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in the NBA) and give up 116.6 (20th in the league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.
  • The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (posting 115.8 points per game, 12th in league, and allowing 112.5 per contest, eighth in NBA) and have a +273 scoring differential.
  • These two teams rack up 233 points per game between them, seven more than this game's over/under.
  • These teams allow 229.1 points per game combined, 3.1 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Los Angeles has put together a 40-39-3 record against the spread this season.
  • Denver has won 44 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Anthony Davis 26.5 -105 25.9
LeBron James 24.5 -125 28.9
Austin Reaves 17.5 -110 13.0
Rui Hachimura 13.5 -110 11.2
D'Angelo Russell 10.5 -120 17.8

Lakers and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals
Lakers +2800 +1200
Nuggets -215 -2500

