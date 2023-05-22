Heading into Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against the Denver Nuggets (53-29), the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game tips at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, May 22 at Crypto.com Arena.

The teams square off again after the Nuggets beat the Lakers 119-108 on Saturday. Jamal Murray's team-leading 37 points led the Nuggets to the win. Anthony Davis had 28 points for the Lakers.

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Mohamed Bamba C Questionable Ankle 6.6 4.6 0.9

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Lakers Season Insights

The 117.2 points per game the Lakers record are only 4.7 more points than the Nuggets give up (112.5).

When Los Angeles totals more than 112.5 points, it is 36-17.

The Lakers have been racking up 113.8 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 117.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Los Angeles connects on 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) at a 34.6% rate (24th in the NBA), compared to the 12.5 per contest its opponents make while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc.

The Lakers rank 19th in the NBA with 111.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 14th in the league defensively with 111.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets put up an average of 115.8 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow.

When it scores more than 116.6 points, Denver is 37-4.

The Nuggets are compiling 117.4 points per game in their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 115.8.

Denver connects on 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Nuggets score 116.3 points per 100 possessions (second in league), while conceding 112.9 points per 100 possessions (19th in NBA).

Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -3.5 226

