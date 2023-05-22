Crypto.com Arena is where the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) and Denver Nuggets (53-29) will clash on Monday at 8:30 PM ET. Anthony Davis and Nikola Jokic are players to watch for the Lakers and Nuggets, respectively.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Monday, May 22

Monday, May 22 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Lakers' Last Game

On Saturday, the Nuggets defeated the Lakers 119-108, led by Jamal Murray with 37 points (plus six assists and seven rebounds). Davis was the top scorer for the losing team with 28 points while chipping in one assist and 18 rebounds.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 28 18 1 0 2 0 LeBron James 23 7 12 0 0 3 Austin Reaves 23 7 5 1 0 3

Nuggets' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jamal Murray 37 7 6 2 0 5 Nikola Jokic 24 6 8 1 0 2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 17 3 0 2 0 4

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis leads the Lakers at 12.5 rebounds per game, while also averaging 2.6 assists and 25.9 points.

LeBron James is tops on the Lakers with 28.9 points per game and 6.8 assists, while also putting up 8.3 rebounds.

D'Angelo Russell paces his squad in assists per game (6.2), and also puts up 17.8 points and 3 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jarred Vanderbilt is posting 7.9 points, 2.4 assists and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Malik Beasley averages 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 39.5% from the field and 35.7% from downtown with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic paces the Nuggets in scoring (24.5 points per game), rebounding (11.8) and assists (9.8), shooting 63.2% from the field. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Nuggets receive 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game from Murray.

Aaron Gordon is putting up 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, making 56.4% of his shots from the field.

Bruce Brown is averaging 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, making 48.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. gives the Nuggets 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic DEN 31.6 14 10.8 1.2 1 1.6 Anthony Davis LAL 23.1 14.3 2.9 1.3 2.6 0.2 LeBron James LAL 24.1 8.6 7 1 1 1.8 Jamal Murray DEN 28.9 5.5 6 1.9 0.2 3.4 Michael Porter Jr. DEN 13 7.9 2 0.7 0.5 2.7 Austin Reaves LAL 16.5 4.3 4.8 0.6 0.2 2.8

