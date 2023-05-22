How to Watch the Lakers vs. Nuggets: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Western Conference Finals Game 4
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Lakers will meet the Denver Nuggets in a decisive Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (47.8%).
- In games Los Angeles shoots better than 47.8% from the field, it is 32-15 overall.
- The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at sixth.
- The 117.2 points per game the Lakers record are just 4.7 more points than the Nuggets allow (112.5).
- Los Angeles is 36-17 when scoring more than 112.5 points.
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 46.9% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.
- Denver has put together a 45-16 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.9% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 18th.
- The Nuggets score an average of 115.8 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 116.6 points, Denver is 37-4.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively, the Lakers post 117 points per game at home, compared to 117.3 points per game in road games.
- Los Angeles is surrendering 113.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 5.6 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (119.4).
- Looking at three-pointers, the Lakers have performed better at home this year, draining 11.2 treys per game with a 35.4% three-point percentage, compared to 10.3 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage away from home.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 the Nuggets are scoring more points at home (119.4 per game) than on the road (112.2). And they are conceding less at home (109.6) than on the road (115.3).
- In 2022-23 Denver is conceding 5.7 fewer points per game at home (109.6) than away (115.3).
- The Nuggets pick up two more assists per game at home (29.9) than away (27.9).
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Mohamed Bamba
|Questionable
|Ankle
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Illness
