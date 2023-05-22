The Los Angeles Lakers will meet the Denver Nuggets in a decisive Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (47.8%).

In games Los Angeles shoots better than 47.8% from the field, it is 32-15 overall.

The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at sixth.

The 117.2 points per game the Lakers record are just 4.7 more points than the Nuggets allow (112.5).

Los Angeles is 36-17 when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 46.9% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.

Denver has put together a 45-16 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.9% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 18th.

The Nuggets score an average of 115.8 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 116.6 points, Denver is 37-4.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively, the Lakers post 117 points per game at home, compared to 117.3 points per game in road games.

Los Angeles is surrendering 113.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 5.6 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (119.4).

Looking at three-pointers, the Lakers have performed better at home this year, draining 11.2 treys per game with a 35.4% three-point percentage, compared to 10.3 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage away from home.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Nuggets are scoring more points at home (119.4 per game) than on the road (112.2). And they are conceding less at home (109.6) than on the road (115.3).

In 2022-23 Denver is conceding 5.7 fewer points per game at home (109.6) than away (115.3).

The Nuggets pick up two more assists per game at home (29.9) than away (27.9).

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Mohamed Bamba Questionable Ankle

Nuggets Injuries