Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals showcases the Florida Panthers hosting the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday, May 22 at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers hold a 2-0 lead in the series.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

You can watch the Panthers try to defeat the the Hurricanes on TNT.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/20/2023 Hurricanes Panthers 2-1 (F/OT) FLA 5/18/2023 Hurricanes Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) FLA 4/13/2023 Panthers Hurricanes 6-4 CAR 12/30/2022 Hurricanes Panthers 4-0 CAR 11/9/2022 Panthers Hurricanes 3-0 FLA

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers rank 21st in goals against, allowing 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in league play.

The Panthers score the sixth-most goals in the league (288 total, 3.5 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Panthers are 9-1-0 (95.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 34 goals during that stretch.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9% Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 - Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8% Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes' total of 210 goals allowed (2.6 per game) is second in the NHL.

With 262 goals (3.2 per game), the Hurricanes have the NHL's 15th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Hurricanes are 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that time.

Hurricanes Key Players