The Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes play in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center on Monday, May 22, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are up 2-0. The Panthers are favored (-110) in this game against the Hurricanes (-110).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Here's our pick for who will claim the victory in this Stanley Cup Semifinals contest.

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Monday

Our projection model for this game calls for a final score of Panthers 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-110)

Panthers (-110) Computer Predicted Total: 6.3

6.3 Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0.5)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have finished 12-8-20 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall record of 42-32-8.

In the 32 games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 19-6-7 record (good for 45 points).

The 10 times this season the Panthers finished a game with just one goal, they went 1-8-1 (three points).

Florida has taken seven points from the 18 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (3-14-1 record).

The Panthers are 48-13-6 in the 67 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 102 points).

In the 40 games when Florida has scored a lone power-play goal, it registered 52 points after finishing 24-12-4.

When it has outshot opponents, Florida is 29-24-3 (61 points).

The Panthers' opponents have had more shots in 36 games. The Panthers went 22-11-3 in those matchups (47 points).

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have a 16-11-27 record in overtime matchups this season and a 52-21-9 overall record.

Carolina has earned 58 points (25-7-8) in its 40 games decided by one goal.

Across the eight games this season the Hurricanes finished with only one goal, they have earned six points.

When Carolina has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned 16 points (6-8-4 record).

The Hurricanes have earned 109 points in their 63 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Carolina has recorded a single power-play goal in 25 games has a record of 22-3-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Carolina is 50-19-6 (106 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents 15 times this season, and earned 17 points in those games.

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 6th 3.51 Goals Scored 3.2 15th 21st 3.32 Goals Allowed 2.56 2nd 1st 36.9 Shots 34.8 3rd 22nd 31.9 Shots Allowed 26 1st 10th 22.8% Power Play % 19.8% 19th 23rd 76% Penalty Kill % 84.4% 2nd

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.