Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Monday will see the Florida Panthers host the Carolina Hurricanes, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are up 2-0. The Panthers are listed with -110 odds on the moneyline against the Hurricanes (-110).

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info

  • When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Total and Moneyline

Panthers Moneyline Hurricanes Moneyline Total
DraftKings -110 -110 -
BetMGM -110 -110 5.5
PointsBet -110 -110 5.5

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends

  • Florida and its opponent have gone over 5.5 combined goals in 69 of 96 games this season.
  • The Panthers have been victorious in 13 of their 22 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (59.1%).
  • This season the Hurricanes have five wins in the 10 games in which they've been an underdog.
  • When playing with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter, Florida is 13-9 (winning 59.1% of the time).
  • Carolina has gone 7-6 when oddsmakers have made them underdogs of -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-143) 1.5 (+150) 3.5 (+125)
Anton Lundell 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+135) -
Eetu Luostarinen 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+165) -

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (-128) 2.5 (-105)
Jordan Staal 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+140) -
Martin Necas 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-139) 2.5 (-133)

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
9-1-0 0-0 3-7-0 6.4 3.4 2.4

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
6-2-2 0-0 5-5-0 5.6 3.6 2.4

