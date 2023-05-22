Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Monday will see the Florida Panthers host the Carolina Hurricanes, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are up 2-0. The Panthers are listed with -110 odds on the moneyline against the Hurricanes (-110).

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends

Florida and its opponent have gone over 5.5 combined goals in 69 of 96 games this season.

The Panthers have been victorious in 13 of their 22 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (59.1%).

This season the Hurricanes have five wins in the 10 games in which they've been an underdog.

When playing with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter, Florida is 13-9 (winning 59.1% of the time).

Carolina has gone 7-6 when oddsmakers have made them underdogs of -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-143) 1.5 (+150) 3.5 (+125) Anton Lundell 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+135) - Eetu Luostarinen 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+165) -

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (-128) 2.5 (-105) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+140) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-139) 2.5 (-133)

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 9-1-0 0-0 3-7-0 6.4 3.4 2.4

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 0-0 5-5-0 5.6 3.6 2.4

