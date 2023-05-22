The Florida Panthers host the Carolina Hurricanes Monday in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers hold a 2-0 lead in the series. The Panthers are listed with -110 odds on the moneyline against the Hurricanes (-110).

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-110) Hurricanes (-110) -

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have put together a 34-29 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Florida is 35-31 (winning 53.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter.

The Panthers have a 52.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have been an underdog in 16 games this season, and won eight (50.0%).

This season Carolina has won nine of its 17 games, or 52.9%, when it's the underdog by at least -110 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Hurricanes have a 52.4% chance to win.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Hurricanes Total (Rank) 288 (6th) Goals 262 (15th) 272 (21st) Goals Allowed 210 (2nd) 63 (7th) Power Play Goals 50 (18th) 70 (29th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Panthers Advanced Stats

In its last 10 contests, Florida has not hit the over.

The Panthers and their opponents combined for an average of goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.

In the past 10 games, the Panthers have scored 0.3 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Panthers score the sixth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 288 this season.

On defense, the Panthers have allowed 272 goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in league action.

The team is ranked 16th in goal differential at +16.

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In Carolina's past 10 contests, it has hit the over once.

Over their last 10 games, Hurricanes' game goal totals average 8.4 goals, 0.6 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.

The Hurricanes' 210 total goals conceded (2.6 per game) are the second-fewest in the NHL.

Their +52 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.

