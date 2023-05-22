Kyle Farmer and the Minnesota Twins head into the first of a three-game series against LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

Twins vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are seventh in baseball with 63 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Minnesota ranks 14th in baseball with a .407 slugging percentage.

The Twins have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.231).

Minnesota is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (219 total).

The Twins' .311 on-base percentage ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Twins' 9.7 strikeouts per game are the most in baseball.

The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff paces MLB.

Minnesota has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.42).

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.172).

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants have hit 65 homers this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

San Francisco ranks 13th in the majors with a .411 team slugging percentage.

The Giants' .241 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

San Francisco has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 201 (4.4 per game).

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Giants rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.6) among MLB offenses.

San Francisco strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.

San Francisco has pitched to a 4.40 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

The Giants have a combined WHIP of 1.346 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Bailey Ober (3-0 with a 1.78 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.

Ober is aiming to notch his fourth straight quality start in this outing.

Ober is looking for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages six frames per appearance on the hill.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants will send John Brebbia to the mound for his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, throwing scoreless two-thirds of an inning of relief and allowing one hit.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/16/2023 Dodgers W 5-1 Away Bailey Ober Clayton Kershaw 5/17/2023 Dodgers L 7-3 Away Sonny Gray Dustin May 5/19/2023 Angels L 5-4 Away Joe Ryan Reid Detmers 5/20/2023 Angels W 6-2 Away Louie Varland Patrick Sandoval 5/21/2023 Angels L 4-2 Away Pablo Lopez - 5/22/2023 Giants - Home Bailey Ober John Brebbia 5/23/2023 Giants - Home Sonny Gray Alex Cobb 5/24/2023 Giants - Home Joe Ryan Anthony DeSclafani 5/26/2023 Blue Jays - Home Louie Varland Kevin Gausman 5/27/2023 Blue Jays - Home Pablo Lopez Chris Bassitt 5/28/2023 Blue Jays - Home Bailey Ober José Berríos

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 5/16/2023 Phillies W 4-3 Home Alex Cobb Zack Wheeler 5/17/2023 Phillies W 7-4 Home Ross Stripling Taijuan Walker 5/19/2023 Marlins W 4-3 Home Anthony DeSclafani Sandy Alcantara 5/20/2023 Marlins L 1-0 Home Logan Webb Braxton Garrett 5/21/2023 Marlins W 7-5 Home Alex Wood Jesús Luzardo 5/22/2023 Twins - Away John Brebbia Bailey Ober 5/23/2023 Twins - Away Alex Cobb Sonny Gray 5/24/2023 Twins - Away Anthony DeSclafani Joe Ryan 5/25/2023 Brewers - Away Logan Webb - 5/26/2023 Brewers - Away Alex Wood Freddy Peralta 5/27/2023 Brewers - Away Alex Cobb Corbin Burnes

