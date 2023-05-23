Stars vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Tuesday will see the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights square off, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 2-0. The Stars have -140 moneyline odds against the Golden Knights (+120).
Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-140)
|Golden Knights (+120)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 63.8% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (44-25).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter, Dallas has a 33-18 record (winning 64.7% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Stars a 58.3% chance to win.
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have been an underdog in 32 games this season, and won 20 (62.5%).
- Vegas has entered 18 games this season as an underdog by +120 or more and is 10-8 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this outing implies a 45.5% chance of victory for the Golden Knights.
Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Stars vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|267 (14th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|225 (11th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|42 (25th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|44 (10th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas has not hit the over in its past 10 contests.
- The Stars have had an average of total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of .
- In their past 10 games, the Stars have scored 0.4 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.
- The Stars are ranked third in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 215 total goals (2.6 per game).
- The squad has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66 this season.
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- The Golden Knights are currently on a 10-game streak of failing to hit the over.
- The Golden Knights have averaged a total of combined goals over their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.
- In the last 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents averaged 1.2 more goals than their season game score average of 8.7 goals.
- The Golden Knights have scored 267 goals this season (3.3 per game) to rank 14th in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights' 225 total goals conceded (2.7 per game) rank 11th in the league.
- Their ninth-best goal differential is +42.
