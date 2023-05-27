Charlie Morton starts for the Atlanta Braves on Saturday against Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank second-best in MLB action with 85 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks second in baseball with a .463 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the 10th-best batting average in the league (.258).

Atlanta is the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.2 runs per game (263 total).

The Braves are sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .332.

The Braves strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 15 mark in baseball.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks third in MLB.

Atlanta has a 3.72 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.280).

Phillies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Phillies have hit 53 homers this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

Fueled by 161 extra-base hits, Philadelphia ranks 13th in MLB with a .417 slugging percentage this season.

The Phillies rank 10th in MLB with a .258 team batting average.

Philadelphia ranks 21st in the majors with 221 total runs scored this season.

The Phillies have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Phillies rank 20th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Philadelphia strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-best in MLB.

Philadelphia has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.65) in the majors this season.

The Phillies rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.335 WHIP this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Morton (5-4 with a 3.61 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season.

His most recent time out was on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Morton has five quality starts under his belt this year.

Morton will look to last five or more innings for his 10th straight start. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Phillies' Zack Wheeler (3-4) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in six innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.

He has five quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Wheeler has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/22/2023 Dodgers L 8-6 Home Charlie Morton Gavin Stone 5/23/2023 Dodgers L 8-1 Home Spencer Strider Bobby Miller 5/24/2023 Dodgers W 4-3 Home Bryce Elder Tony Gonsolin 5/25/2023 Phillies W 8-5 Home Dylan Dodd Aaron Nola 5/26/2023 Phillies L 6-4 Home Jared Shuster Taijuan Walker 5/27/2023 Phillies - Home Charlie Morton Zack Wheeler 5/28/2023 Phillies - Home Spencer Strider Dylan Covey 5/29/2023 Athletics - Away Bryce Elder Paul Blackburn 5/30/2023 Athletics - Away - JP Sears 5/31/2023 Athletics - Away Jared Shuster James Kaprielian 6/2/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Charlie Morton Merrill Kelly

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Phillies Starter Opponent Starter 5/22/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-3 Home Zack Wheeler Tommy Henry 5/23/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-3 Home Matt Strahm Ryne Nelson 5/24/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Home Ranger Suárez Zac Gallen 5/25/2023 Braves L 8-5 Away Aaron Nola Dylan Dodd 5/26/2023 Braves W 6-4 Away Taijuan Walker Jared Shuster 5/27/2023 Braves - Away Zack Wheeler Charlie Morton 5/28/2023 Braves - Away Dylan Covey Spencer Strider 5/30/2023 Mets - Away Ranger Suárez Kodai Senga 5/31/2023 Mets - Away Aaron Nola Carlos Carrasco 6/1/2023 Mets - Away Taijuan Walker Max Scherzer 6/2/2023 Nationals - Away Zack Wheeler Josiah Gray

