The Vegas Golden Knights take their home ice at T-Mobile Arena to square off against the Dallas Stars for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Saturday, May 27, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 3-1. The Stars have +125 moneyline odds against the favored Golden Knights (-145).

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-145) Stars (+125) -

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have a 38-21 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, Vegas has a 26-14 record (winning 65.0% of its games).

The Golden Knights have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this game.

Stars Betting Insights

This season the Stars have won 10 of the 24 games, or 41.7%, in which they've been an underdog.

Dallas is 4-6 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of victory for the Stars.

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Stars Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 281 (7th) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 215 (3rd) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 64 (5th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

In its last 10 games, Vegas has not gone over.

The Golden Knights and their opponents have combined to score goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights are putting up 0.8 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Golden Knights are ranked 14th in the league with 267 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.

On defense, the Golden Knights have conceded 225 goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in league action.

With a +42 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the NHL.

Stars Advanced Stats

The Stars are currently on a 10-game stretch of failing to hit the over.

The Stars have averaged a total of combined goals in their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.

In the past 10 games, the Stars and their opponents are averaging 0.9 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9 goals.

The Stars have the NHL's seventh-best scoring offense (281 total goals, 3.4 per game).

The Stars have allowed 2.6 goals per game, 215 total, the third-fewest among league teams.

Their fourth-best goal differential is +66.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.