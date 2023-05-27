Golden Knights vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 5
The Vegas Golden Knights take their home ice at T-Mobile Arena to square off against the Dallas Stars for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Saturday, May 27, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 3-1. The Stars have +125 moneyline odds against the favored Golden Knights (-145).
Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-145)
|Stars (+125)
|-
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have a 38-21 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, Vegas has a 26-14 record (winning 65.0% of its games).
- The Golden Knights have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this game.
Stars Betting Insights
- This season the Stars have won 10 of the 24 games, or 41.7%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Dallas is 4-6 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of victory for the Stars.
Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Stars Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|281 (7th)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|215 (3rd)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|64 (5th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 games, Vegas has not gone over.
- The Golden Knights and their opponents have combined to score goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights are putting up 0.8 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Golden Knights are ranked 14th in the league with 267 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.
- On defense, the Golden Knights have conceded 225 goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in league action.
- With a +42 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the NHL.
Stars Advanced Stats
- The Stars are currently on a 10-game stretch of failing to hit the over.
- The Stars have averaged a total of combined goals in their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.
- In the past 10 games, the Stars and their opponents are averaging 0.9 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9 goals.
- The Stars have the NHL's seventh-best scoring offense (281 total goals, 3.4 per game).
- The Stars have allowed 2.6 goals per game, 215 total, the third-fewest among league teams.
- Their fourth-best goal differential is +66.
