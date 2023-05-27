Saturday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (23-30) and the Cleveland Guardians (22-28) at Progressive Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Cardinals taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on May 27.

The probable pitchers are Tanner Bibee (1-1) for the Guardians and Jack Flaherty (3-4) for the Cardinals.

Guardians vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: FOX

Guardians vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cardinals 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Guardians have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

This season, the Guardians have been favored 29 times and won 14, or 48.3%, of those games.

Cleveland is 14-15 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Guardians.

Cleveland has scored the fewest runs in the majors this season with just 173 (3.5 per game).

The Guardians' 3.86 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Cardinals Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-2.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, St. Louis and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cardinals have not covered the spread in any of their last 10 games (one of those games had a runline).

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 21 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (42.9%) in those contests.

This year, St. Louis has won seven of 16 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

St. Louis is the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging five runs per game (266 total).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.34 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup May 21 @ Mets L 2-1 Shane Bieber vs Justin Verlander May 22 White Sox W 3-0 Hunter Gaddis vs Jimmy Lambert May 23 White Sox L 4-2 Logan Allen vs Dylan Cease May 24 White Sox L 6-0 Cal Quantrill vs Michael Kopech May 26 Cardinals W 4-3 Shane Bieber vs Matthew Liberatore May 27 Cardinals - Tanner Bibee vs Jack Flaherty May 28 Cardinals - Hunter Gaddis vs Jordan Montgomery May 29 @ Orioles - Logan Allen vs Tyler Wells May 30 @ Orioles - Cal Quantrill vs Kyle Gibson May 31 @ Orioles - Shane Bieber vs Grayson Rodriguez June 1 @ Twins - Tanner Bibee vs Pablo Lopez

Cardinals Schedule