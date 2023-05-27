Guardians vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Saturday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (23-30) and the Cleveland Guardians (22-28) at Progressive Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Cardinals taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on May 27.
The probable pitchers are Tanner Bibee (1-1) for the Guardians and Jack Flaherty (3-4) for the Cardinals.
Guardians vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Guardians vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Cardinals 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.
- The Guardians have one win against the spread in their last two chances.
- This season, the Guardians have been favored 29 times and won 14, or 48.3%, of those games.
- Cleveland is 14-15 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Guardians.
- Cleveland has scored the fewest runs in the majors this season with just 173 (3.5 per game).
- The Guardians' 3.86 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-2.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, St. Louis and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Cardinals have not covered the spread in any of their last 10 games (one of those games had a runline).
- The Cardinals have been underdogs in 21 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (42.9%) in those contests.
- This year, St. Louis has won seven of 16 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- St. Louis is the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging five runs per game (266 total).
- The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.34 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 21
|@ Mets
|L 2-1
|Shane Bieber vs Justin Verlander
|May 22
|White Sox
|W 3-0
|Hunter Gaddis vs Jimmy Lambert
|May 23
|White Sox
|L 4-2
|Logan Allen vs Dylan Cease
|May 24
|White Sox
|L 6-0
|Cal Quantrill vs Michael Kopech
|May 26
|Cardinals
|W 4-3
|Shane Bieber vs Matthew Liberatore
|May 27
|Cardinals
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Jack Flaherty
|May 28
|Cardinals
|-
|Hunter Gaddis vs Jordan Montgomery
|May 29
|@ Orioles
|-
|Logan Allen vs Tyler Wells
|May 30
|@ Orioles
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Kyle Gibson
|May 31
|@ Orioles
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Grayson Rodriguez
|June 1
|@ Twins
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Pablo Lopez
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 22
|@ Reds
|L 6-5
|Jordan Montgomery vs Brandon Williamson
|May 23
|@ Reds
|W 8-5
|Adam Wainwright vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 24
|@ Reds
|L 10-3
|Steven Matz vs Ben Lively
|May 25
|@ Reds
|W 2-1
|Miles Mikolas vs Luke Weaver
|May 26
|@ Guardians
|L 4-3
|Matthew Liberatore vs Shane Bieber
|May 27
|@ Guardians
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Tanner Bibee
|May 28
|@ Guardians
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Hunter Gaddis
|May 29
|Royals
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs TBA
|May 30
|Royals
|-
|Steven Matz vs Zack Greinke
|June 2
|@ Pirates
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Roansy Contreras
|June 3
|@ Pirates
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.