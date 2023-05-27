Saturday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (29-22) and Boston Red Sox (27-24) squaring off at Chase Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET on May 27.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Garrett Whitlock (1-2) to the mound, while Zach Davies will get the nod for the Diamondbacks.

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: FOX

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Diamondbacks 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

In their last game with a spread, the Red Sox covered the spread.

This season, the Red Sox have won 11 out of the 19 games, or 57.9%, in which they've been favored.

Boston is 11-8 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 269.

The Red Sox have a 4.76 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 3-1.

When it comes to the over/under, Arizona and its foes are 4-4-2 in its previous 10 contests.

The Diamondbacks have put together a 1-2-0 record against the spread over their past 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in three of those games).

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (56.7%) in those games.

This season, Arizona has come away with a win 15 times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Arizona scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (259 total, 5.1 per game).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.58 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup May 21 @ Padres L 7-0 Corey Kluber vs Michael Wacha May 22 @ Angels L 2-1 Tanner Houck vs Jaime Barria May 23 @ Angels L 4-0 Brayan Bello vs Griffin Canning May 24 @ Angels L 7-3 James Paxton vs Tyler Anderson May 26 @ Diamondbacks W 7-2 Chris Sale vs Brandon Pfaadt May 27 @ Diamondbacks - Garrett Whitlock vs Zach Davies May 28 @ Diamondbacks - Tanner Houck vs Merrill Kelly May 30 Reds - Brayan Bello vs Ben Lively May 31 Reds - James Paxton vs Luke Weaver June 1 Reds - Chris Sale vs Hunter Greene June 2 Rays - Garrett Whitlock vs Tyler Glasnow

Diamondbacks Schedule