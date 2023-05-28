Sunday's game features the Atlanta Braves (31-21) and the Philadelphia Phillies (25-27) clashing at Truist Park (on May 28) at 7:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Braves.

The probable pitchers are Spencer Strider (4-2) for the Braves and Dylan Covey for the Phillies.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Braves have a record of 4-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have been favored 43 times and won 26, or 60.5%, of those games.

Atlanta has entered seven games this season favored by -250 or more, and won each of those games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 264.

The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.69).

Phillies Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Phillies were named underdogs twice and won each contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Phillies' ATS record is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (three of those contests had runlines set by bookmakers).

The Phillies have been victorious in seven, or 38.9%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Oddsmakers have given Philadelphia the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +200 moneyline listed for this contest.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Phillies have a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Philadelphia scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (223 total, 4.3 per game).

The Phillies have pitched to a 4.58 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup May 23 Dodgers L 8-1 Spencer Strider vs Bobby Miller May 24 Dodgers W 4-3 Bryce Elder vs Tony Gonsolin May 25 Phillies W 8-5 Dylan Dodd vs Aaron Nola May 26 Phillies L 6-4 Jared Shuster vs Taijuan Walker May 27 Phillies L 2-1 Charlie Morton vs Zack Wheeler May 28 Phillies - Spencer Strider vs Dylan Covey May 29 @ Athletics - Mike Soroka vs Paul Blackburn May 30 @ Athletics - TBA vs Ken Waldichuk May 31 @ Athletics - Jared Shuster vs JP Sears June 2 @ Diamondbacks - Charlie Morton vs Merrill Kelly June 3 @ Diamondbacks - Spencer Strider vs Tommy Henry

Phillies Schedule