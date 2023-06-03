Saturday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-23) against the New York Yankees (34-25) at Dodger Stadium should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Dodgers. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on June 3.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (6-0) to the mound, while Michael Grove (0-1) will answer the bell for the Dodgers.

Yankees vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: FOX

Yankees vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 3-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Yankees are 4-5-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 40 times this season and won 26, or 65%, of those games.

This season New York has won 26 of its 40 games, or 65%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 277 total runs this season.

The Yankees have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

Dodgers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 3-3.

When it comes to the over/under, Los Angeles and its foes are 8-2-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Dodgers have put together a 2-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in three of those contests).

The Dodgers have come away with five wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Los Angeles has won three of eight games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Los Angeles scores the third-most runs in baseball (327 total, 5.6 per game).

The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.45) in the majors this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup May 28 Padres W 10-7 Gerrit Cole vs Yu Darvish May 29 @ Mariners W 10-4 Domingo Germán vs Bryce Miller May 30 @ Mariners W 10-2 Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Logan Gilbert May 31 @ Mariners L 1-0 Clarke Schmidt vs George Kirby June 2 @ Dodgers L 8-4 Luis Severino vs Clayton Kershaw June 3 @ Dodgers - Gerrit Cole vs Michael Grove June 4 @ Dodgers - Domingo Germán vs Bobby Miller June 6 White Sox - Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Lucas Giolito June 7 White Sox - Clarke Schmidt vs Lance Lynn June 8 White Sox - Luis Severino vs Mike Clevinger June 9 Red Sox - Gerrit Cole vs Tanner Houck

Dodgers Schedule