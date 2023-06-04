How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 4
Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on Willie Calhoun and the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers are second in baseball with 100 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.
- Los Angeles' .463 slugging percentage ranks second-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers are 19th in the majors with a .245 batting average.
- Los Angeles is the third-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.6 runs per game (330 total).
- The Dodgers rank fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .332.
- The Dodgers strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 19th in baseball.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 20th in the majors.
- Los Angeles has a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers have the ninth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.248).
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 94 home runs.
- New York is ninth in MLB with a .425 slugging percentage this season.
- The Yankees have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.
- New York is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking ninth with 283 total runs this season.
- The Yankees have an OBP of .306 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Yankees rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.
- New York strikes out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-best in MLB.
- New York has the fifth-best ERA (3.71) in the majors this season.
- The Yankees have a combined 1.233 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bobby Miller (2-0) starts for the Dodgers, his third this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Miller will aim to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.5 innings per outing.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Domingo German (3-3) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- In 10 starts this season, German has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of 5.4 innings per appearance.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/29/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-1
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Trevor Williams
|5/30/2023
|Nationals
|W 9-3
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Jake Irvin
|5/31/2023
|Nationals
|L 10-6
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Patrick Corbin
|6/2/2023
|Yankees
|W 8-4
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Luis Severino
|6/3/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-3
|Home
|Michael Grove
|Gerrit Cole
|6/4/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Domingo Germán
|6/6/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Luke Weaver
|6/7/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Brandon Williamson
|6/8/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Graham Ashcraft
|6/9/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|6/10/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Ranger Suárez
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/29/2023
|Mariners
|W 10-4
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Bryce Miller
|5/30/2023
|Mariners
|W 10-2
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Logan Gilbert
|5/31/2023
|Mariners
|L 1-0
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|George Kirby
|6/2/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-4
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/3/2023
|Dodgers
|W 6-3
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Michael Grove
|6/4/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Bobby Miller
|6/6/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Lucas Giolito
|6/7/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Lance Lynn
|6/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Mike Clevinger
|6/9/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Tanner Houck
|6/10/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Brayan Bello
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.