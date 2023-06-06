Tuesday's game features the Atlanta Braves (35-24) and the New York Mets (30-30) squaring off at Truist Park (on June 6) at 7:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-3 victory for the Braves.

The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (3-0) against the Mets and Carlos Carrasco (2-2).

Braves vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 4, Mets 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 3-5-2 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have a record of 3-5-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have been favored 49 times and won 29, or 59.2%, of those games.

Atlanta has a record of 14-7, a 66.7% win rate, when favored by -165 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 297 total runs this season.

The Braves' 3.68 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Mets Performance Insights

The Mets have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Mets' ATS record is 5-4-0 over their previous 10 contests (nine of those contests had runlines set by sportsbooks).

The Mets have won in six, or 40%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

New York has played as an underdog of +140 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mets have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

New York scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (258 total, 4.3 per game).

The Mets have pitched to a 4.49 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup May 30 @ Athletics L 2-1 Bryce Elder vs JP Sears May 31 @ Athletics W 4-2 Jared Shuster vs James Kaprielian June 2 @ Diamondbacks L 3-2 Charlie Morton vs Merrill Kelly June 3 @ Diamondbacks W 5-2 Spencer Strider vs Ryne Nelson June 4 @ Diamondbacks W 8-5 Mike Soroka vs Zac Gallen June 6 Mets - Bryce Elder vs Carlos Carrasco June 7 Mets - Charlie Morton vs Max Scherzer June 8 Mets - Spencer Strider vs Justin Verlander June 9 Nationals - Mike Soroka vs MacKenzie Gore June 10 Nationals - Mike Soroka vs Trevor Williams June 11 Nationals - Bryce Elder vs Jake Irvin

Mets Schedule