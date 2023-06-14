Gerrit Cole takes the mound for the New York Yankees on Wednesday at Citi Field against Mark Canha and the New York Mets. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Location: Queens, New York

Venue: Citi Field

Mets Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mets rank 10th-best in MLB action with 80 total home runs.

The Mets' .394 slugging percentage is 19th in the majors.

The Mets have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).

The Mets rank 17th in runs scored with 296, 4.4 per game.

The Mets' .319 on-base percentage ranks 17th in MLB.

The Mets strike out 7.7 times per game, the fourth-fewest average in baseball.

The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors.

The Mets' 4.73 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Mets combine for the 24th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.381).

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees have hit 104 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Fueled by 199 extra-base hits, the Yankees rank 13th in MLB with a .418 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

The Yankees have scored the 12th-most runs in the league this season with 311 (4.6 per game).

The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .301.

The Yankees rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

The Yankees average 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-most in the league.

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.58 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

Yankees pitchers have a 1.211 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Verlander gets the start for the Mets, his eighth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.85 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander went three innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Verlander has registered three quality starts this season.

Verlander has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this season entering this matchup.

So far he has allowed one or more earned runs in each of his outings.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Cole (7-1) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Cole has 14 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

Mets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mets Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 Braves L 13-10 Away Justin Verlander Spencer Strider 6/9/2023 Pirates L 14-7 Away Tylor Megill Rich Hill 6/10/2023 Pirates W 5-1 Away Kodai Senga Johan Oviedo 6/11/2023 Pirates L 2-1 Away Carlos Carrasco Mitch Keller 6/13/2023 Yankees L 7-6 Home Max Scherzer Luis Severino 6/14/2023 Yankees - Home Justin Verlander Gerrit Cole 6/16/2023 Cardinals - Home Tylor Megill Miles Mikolas 6/17/2023 Cardinals - Home Kodai Senga Adam Wainwright 6/18/2023 Cardinals - Home Carlos Carrasco Matthew Liberatore 6/19/2023 Astros - Away Max Scherzer Framber Valdez 6/20/2023 Astros - Away Justin Verlander Ronel Blanco

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Home Randy Vasquez Mike Clevinger 6/9/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Home Gerrit Cole Garrett Whitlock 6/10/2023 Red Sox W 3-1 Home Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/11/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Home Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/13/2023 Mets W 7-6 Away Luis Severino Max Scherzer 6/14/2023 Mets - Away Gerrit Cole Justin Verlander 6/16/2023 Red Sox - Away Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/17/2023 Red Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/18/2023 Red Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt James Paxton 6/20/2023 Mariners - Home Luis Severino George Kirby 6/21/2023 Mariners - Home Gerrit Cole Luis Castillo

