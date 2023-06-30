Friday's contest at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has the Los Angeles Angels (44-39) squaring off against the Arizona Diamondbacks (48-34) at 9:38 PM ET (on June 30). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Angels, so expect a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Griffin Canning (6-2) for the Angels and Tommy Henry (4-1) for the Diamondbacks.

Angels vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Angels vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Angels 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Angels vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Angels Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Angels have a record of 4-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Angels' last 10 games.

The Angels have entered the game as favorites 49 times this season and won 26, or 53.1%, of those games.

Los Angeles is 13-7 this season when entering a game favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.

The Angels have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Los Angeles has scored 415 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Angels have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 2-3.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Arizona and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 Diamondbacks games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Diamondbacks have won in 21, or 52.5%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Arizona has won five of 11 games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 43.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Arizona scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (420 total, 5.1 per game).

The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked ERA (4.44) in the majors this season.

Angels Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 25 @ Rockies L 4-3 Tyler Anderson vs Austin Gomber June 26 White Sox W 2-1 Reid Detmers vs Dylan Cease June 27 White Sox W 4-2 - vs Michael Kopech June 28 White Sox L 11-5 Jaime Barria vs Lucas Giolito June 29 White Sox L 9-7 Patrick Sandoval vs Lance Lynn June 30 Diamondbacks - Griffin Canning vs Tommy Henry July 1 Diamondbacks - Tyler Anderson vs Ryne Nelson July 2 Diamondbacks - Reid Detmers vs Zac Gallen July 3 @ Padres - Shohei Ohtani vs Blake Snell July 4 @ Padres - Jaime Barria vs Joe Musgrove July 5 @ Padres - Patrick Sandoval vs Seth Lugo

Diamondbacks Schedule