How to Watch the Angels vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 30
Tommy Henry gets the nod on the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks against Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Angels vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
Angels Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Angels average 1.5 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 124 total home runs.
- Los Angeles ranks fourth in baseball, slugging .447.
- The Angels have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.259).
- Los Angeles has the No. 6 offense in MLB play, scoring five runs per game (415 total runs).
- The Angels rank fifth in MLB with a .333 on-base percentage.
- The Angels' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 20th in baseball.
- Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- Los Angeles' 4.22 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels average MLB's 20th-ranked WHIP (1.333).
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks rank 11th in Major League Baseball with 96 home runs.
- Fueled by 278 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks sixth in MLB with a .439 slugging percentage this season.
- The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .264 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.
- Arizona is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fifth with 420 total runs this season.
- The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .330 this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.6 whiffs per contest.
- Arizona strikes out 8.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.
- Arizona has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.44) in the majors this season.
- The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.341 as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in MLB.
Angels Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Angels will send Griffin Canning (6-2) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.99 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- Canning is aiming for his third quality start in a row.
- Canning is seeking his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 frames per appearance on the hill.
- He has made two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Henry (4-1) for his 12th start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, June 22, when he gave up one earned run and allowed seven hits in 6 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.
- Henry will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- In 12 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Angels Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Angels Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/25/2023
|Rockies
|L 4-3
|Away
|Tyler Anderson
|Austin Gomber
|6/26/2023
|White Sox
|W 2-1
|Home
|Reid Detmers
|Dylan Cease
|6/27/2023
|White Sox
|W 4-2
|Home
|-
|Michael Kopech
|6/28/2023
|White Sox
|L 11-5
|Home
|Jaime Barria
|Lucas Giolito
|6/29/2023
|White Sox
|L 9-7
|Home
|Patrick Sandoval
|Lance Lynn
|6/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Griffin Canning
|Tommy Henry
|7/1/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Tyler Anderson
|Ryne Nelson
|7/2/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Reid Detmers
|Zac Gallen
|7/3/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Shohei Ohtani
|Blake Snell
|7/4/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Jaime Barria
|Joe Musgrove
|7/5/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Patrick Sandoval
|Seth Lugo
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/24/2023
|Giants
|L 7-6
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Ryan Walker
|6/25/2023
|Giants
|W 5-2
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Anthony DeSclafani
|6/27/2023
|Rays
|W 8-4
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Taj Bradley
|6/28/2023
|Rays
|L 3-2
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Zach Eflin
|6/29/2023
|Rays
|L 6-1
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Zack Littell
|6/30/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Griffin Canning
|7/1/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Tyler Anderson
|7/2/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Reid Detmers
|7/4/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Kodai Senga
|7/5/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Max Scherzer
|7/6/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Carlos Carrasco
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.