Pete Alonso and the New York Mets will take the field against the Boston Red Sox and starter Brennan Bernardino on Sunday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are 18th in MLB action with 110 total home runs.

Boston ranks sixth in baseball, slugging .434.

The Red Sox rank fourth in the majors with a .263 batting average.

Boston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (498 total, five per game).

The Red Sox's .331 on-base percentage ranks seventh-best in MLB.

The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game, the ninth-fewest mark in baseball.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Boston's pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.

Boston's 4.36 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox average baseball's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.296).

Mets Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mets have hit 123 homers this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

New York ranks 20th in the majors with a .400 team slugging percentage.

The Mets rank 21st in MLB with a .237 team batting average.

New York has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 437 (4.5 per game).

The Mets have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

The Mets rank fourth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.9 whiffs per contest.

New York has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in the majors.

New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.39 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Mets have a combined WHIP of 1.347 as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Bernardino makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.48 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the lefty tossed one inning against the New York Mets, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mets' Carlos Carrasco (3-3) will make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

He has three quality starts in 13 chances this season.

In 13 starts this season, Carrasco has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of five innings per appearance.

He has made 13 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/17/2023 Athletics W 7-0 Away Brennan Bernardino Paul Blackburn 7/18/2023 Athletics L 3-0 Away Joe Jacques Luis Medina 7/19/2023 Athletics L 6-5 Away Brayan Bello Ken Waldichuk 7/22/2023 Mets L 5-4 Home Kutter Crawford Kodai Senga 7/22/2023 Mets W 8-6 Home James Paxton Max Scherzer 7/23/2023 Mets - Home Brennan Bernardino Carlos Carrasco 7/25/2023 Braves - Home Brayan Bello Charlie Morton 7/26/2023 Braves - Home Brayan Bello Spencer Strider 7/28/2023 Giants - Away James Paxton Logan Webb 7/29/2023 Giants - Away - Anthony DeSclafani 7/30/2023 Giants - Away Brayan Bello Ross Stripling

Mets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mets Starter Opponent Starter 7/18/2023 White Sox W 11-10 Home Carlos Carrasco Lucas Giolito 7/19/2023 White Sox W 5-1 Home Justin Verlander Touki Toussaint 7/20/2023 White Sox L 6-2 Home José Quintana Michael Kopech 7/22/2023 Red Sox W 5-4 Away Kodai Senga Kutter Crawford 7/22/2023 Red Sox L 8-6 Away Max Scherzer James Paxton 7/23/2023 Red Sox - Away Carlos Carrasco Brennan Bernardino 7/25/2023 Yankees - Away Justin Verlander Domingo Germán 7/26/2023 Yankees - Away José Quintana Carlos Rodón 7/27/2023 Nationals - Home Kodai Senga Josiah Gray 7/28/2023 Nationals - Home Max Scherzer MacKenzie Gore 7/29/2023 Nationals - Home Carlos Carrasco Patrick Corbin

