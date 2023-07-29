Saturday's contest features the Houston Astros (58-46) and the Tampa Bay Rays (63-43) facing off at Minute Maid Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Astros according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on July 29.

The Astros will give the nod to Hunter Brown (6-7) against the Rays and Taj Bradley (5-6).

Astros vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Rays 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Astros are winless against the spread in their last two chances.

The Astros have won 39, or 58.2%, of the 67 games they've played as favorites this season.

Houston has a record of 35-21 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston ranks 12th in the majors with 487 total runs scored this season.

The Astros' 3.81 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.

Rays Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Rays have been favored twice and lost each contest.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

The Rays' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Rays have come away with four wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Tampa Bay has won one of four games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rays have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Tampa Bay is No. 4 in baseball, scoring 5.2 runs per game (549 total runs).

The Rays have a 3.69 ERA as a team, best in baseball.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 23 @ Athletics W 3-2 Hunter Brown vs Luis Medina July 24 Rangers W 10-9 Brandon Bielak vs Jon Gray July 25 Rangers W 4-3 J.P. France vs Yerry Rodriguez July 26 Rangers L 13-5 Framber Valdez vs Andrew Heaney July 28 Rays L 4-3 Cristian Javier vs Shane McClanahan July 29 Rays - Hunter Brown vs Taj Bradley July 30 Rays - Brandon Bielak vs Tyler Glasnow July 31 Guardians - J.P. France vs Noah Syndergaard August 1 Guardians - Framber Valdez vs Gavin Williams August 2 Guardians - Cristian Javier vs Tanner Bibee August 3 @ Yankees - Hunter Brown vs Gerrit Cole

Rays Schedule