Saturday's contest between the San Francisco Giants (56-48) and the Boston Red Sox (56-47) at Oracle Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Giants securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on July 29.

The probable pitchers are James Paxton (6-2) for the Red Sox and Ryan Walker (3-0) for the Giants.

Red Sox vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Giants 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Red Sox Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 3-3.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

This season, the Red Sox have won 24 out of the 43 games, or 55.8%, in which they've been favored.

Boston has a record of 15-11 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 519 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and lost both matchups.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, San Francisco and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Giants contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Giants have won in 23, or 54.8%, of the 42 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, San Francisco has been victorious 11 times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

San Francisco scores the 15th-most runs in baseball (469 total, 4.5 per game).

The Giants have pitched to a 4.01 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 22 Mets W 8-6 James Paxton vs Max Scherzer July 23 Mets W 6-1 Brennan Bernardino vs Carlos Carrasco July 25 Braves W 7-1 John Schreiber vs Charlie Morton July 26 Braves W 5-3 Brayan Bello vs Spencer Strider July 28 @ Giants W 3-2 Kutter Crawford vs Logan Webb July 29 @ Giants - James Paxton vs Ryan Walker July 30 @ Giants - Brayan Bello vs Ross Stripling July 31 @ Mariners - Brayan Bello vs George Kirby August 1 @ Mariners - Kutter Crawford vs Bryce Miller August 2 @ Mariners - James Paxton vs Logan Gilbert August 4 Blue Jays - TBA vs TBA

Giants Schedule