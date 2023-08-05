Saturday's game between the San Diego Padres (54-56) and Los Angeles Dodgers (63-45) squaring off at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:40 PM ET on August 5.

The Padres will give the nod to Blake Snell (8-8) versus the Dodgers and Michael Grove (2-3).

Padres vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Padres vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Padres 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Padres vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Padres Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Padres have a record of 6-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, San Diego and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Padres have two wins against the spread in their last three chances.

The Padres have entered the game as favorites 82 times this season and won 44, or 53.7%, of those games.

San Diego has entered 42 games this season favored by -160 or more and is 23-19 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Padres.

San Diego ranks 13th in the majors with 508 total runs scored this season.

The Padres have a 3.75 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

Dodgers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Dodgers have been named underdog just one time and came away with a win in that contest.

When it comes to the total, Los Angeles and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Dodgers have covered the runline in the three of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Dodgers have won in 10, or 58.8%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Los Angeles has played as an underdog of +135 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Los Angeles is No. 2 in baseball, scoring 5.7 runs per game (613 total runs).

The Dodgers have pitched to a 4.46 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Padres Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 30 Rangers W 5-3 Blake Snell vs Cody Bradford July 31 @ Rockies L 4-3 Seth Lugo vs Austin Gomber August 1 @ Rockies W 8-5 Pedro Avila vs Peter Lambert August 2 @ Rockies W 11-1 Nick Martínez vs Kyle Freeland August 4 Dodgers L 10-5 Yu Darvish vs Bobby Miller August 5 Dodgers - Blake Snell vs Michael Grove August 6 Dodgers - Rich Hill vs Lance Lynn August 7 Dodgers - Seth Lugo vs Tony Gonsolin August 8 @ Mariners - Joe Musgrove vs Logan Gilbert August 9 @ Mariners - Yu Darvish vs Bryan Woo August 11 @ Diamondbacks - Blake Snell vs Merrill Kelly

Dodgers Schedule