Braves vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 13
Sunday's contest at Citi Field has the Atlanta Braves (75-41) squaring off against the New York Mets (52-65) at 7:10 PM ET (on August 13). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-3 victory for the Braves, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Braves will give the nod to Yonny Chirinos (5-4, 4.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Mets will turn to Kodai Senga (8-6, 3.24 ERA).
Braves vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Mets 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.
- Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.
- The Braves have entered the game as favorites 103 times this season and won 67, or 65%, of those games.
- This season Atlanta has won 61 of its 88 games, or 69.3%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta leads MLB with 678 runs scored this season.
- The Braves' 3.89 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
Mets Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mets have a record of 1-8.
- When it comes to the over/under, New York and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Mets have failed to cover the spread in any of their most recent 10 contests (two of those games had a spread).
- The Mets have been victorious in 11, or 25%, of the 44 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- New York has a mark of 1-15 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mets have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- New York scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (500 total, 4.3 per game).
- Mets pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.56 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 9
|@ Pirates
|W 6-5
|Max Fried vs Quinn Priester
|August 10
|@ Pirates
|L 7-5
|Bryce Elder vs Bailey Falter
|August 11
|@ Mets
|W 7-0
|Charlie Morton vs Tylor Megill
|August 12
|@ Mets
|W 21-3
|Allan Winans vs Denyi Reyes
|August 12
|@ Mets
|W 6-0
|Spencer Strider vs José Quintana
|August 13
|@ Mets
|-
|Yonny Chirinos vs Kodai Senga
|August 14
|Yankees
|-
|Max Fried vs Clarke Schmidt
|August 15
|Yankees
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Luis Severino
|August 16
|Yankees
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|August 18
|Giants
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Alex Cobb
|August 19
|Giants
|-
|Yonny Chirinos vs Logan Webb
Mets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 8
|Cubs
|L 3-2
|Carlos Carrasco vs Jameson Taillon
|August 9
|Cubs
|W 4-3
|David Peterson vs Kyle Hendricks
|August 11
|Braves
|L 7-0
|Tylor Megill vs Charlie Morton
|August 12
|Braves
|L 21-3
|Denyi Reyes vs Allan Winans
|August 12
|Braves
|L 6-0
|José Quintana vs Spencer Strider
|August 13
|Braves
|-
|Kodai Senga vs Yonny Chirinos
|August 14
|Pirates
|-
|Carlos Carrasco vs Quinn Priester
|August 15
|Pirates
|-
|David Peterson vs Bailey Falter
|August 16
|Pirates
|-
|Tylor Megill vs Johan Oviedo
|August 17
|@ Cardinals
|-
|José Quintana vs Adam Wainwright
|August 18
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Kodai Senga vs Steven Matz
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.