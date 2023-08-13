Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will try to defeat Pete Alonso and the New York Mets at Citi Field on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 225 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .503 slugging percentage this season, racking up 446 extra-base hits.

The Braves' .275 batting average leads MLB.

Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (678 total, 5.8 per game).

The Braves have a league-leading .345 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game to rank sixth in MLB.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.

Atlanta has a 3.89 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 17th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.286).

Mets Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mets' 144 home runs rank 11th in Major League Baseball.

New York is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

The Mets rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .235.

New York has scored 500 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Mets have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Mets rank fourth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.9 whiffs per contest.

New York has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in the majors.

New York has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.56) in the majors this season.

The Mets rank 21st in MLB with a combined 1.383 WHIP this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Yonny Chirinos (5-4) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.83 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

So far this year, Chirinos does not have a quality start.

Chirinos will aim to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 4.2 innings per outing.

He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mets' Kodai Senga (8-6) will make his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

Senga has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 21 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/9/2023 Pirates W 6-5 Away Max Fried Quinn Priester 8/10/2023 Pirates L 7-5 Away Bryce Elder Bailey Falter 8/11/2023 Mets W 7-0 Away Charlie Morton Tylor Megill 8/12/2023 Mets W 21-3 Away Allan Winans Denyi Reyes 8/12/2023 Mets W 6-0 Away Spencer Strider José Quintana 8/13/2023 Mets - Away Yonny Chirinos Kodai Senga 8/14/2023 Yankees - Home Max Fried Clarke Schmidt 8/15/2023 Yankees - Home Bryce Elder Luis Severino 8/16/2023 Yankees - Home Charlie Morton Nestor Cortes Jr. 8/18/2023 Giants - Home Spencer Strider Alex Cobb 8/19/2023 Giants - Home Yonny Chirinos Logan Webb

Mets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mets Starter Opponent Starter 8/8/2023 Cubs L 3-2 Home Carlos Carrasco Jameson Taillon 8/9/2023 Cubs W 4-3 Home David Peterson Kyle Hendricks 8/11/2023 Braves L 7-0 Home Tylor Megill Charlie Morton 8/12/2023 Braves L 21-3 Home Denyi Reyes Allan Winans 8/12/2023 Braves L 6-0 Home José Quintana Spencer Strider 8/13/2023 Braves - Home Kodai Senga Yonny Chirinos 8/14/2023 Pirates - Home Carlos Carrasco Quinn Priester 8/15/2023 Pirates - Home David Peterson Bailey Falter 8/16/2023 Pirates - Home Tylor Megill Johan Oviedo 8/17/2023 Cardinals - Away José Quintana Adam Wainwright 8/18/2023 Cardinals - Away Kodai Senga Steven Matz

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.