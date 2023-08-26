Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves face LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Saturday. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

Braves vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 241 home runs in total.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .500 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .274 batting average leads MLB.

Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (734 total, 5.8 per game).

The Braves have a league-best .344 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game to rank sixth in the majors.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.

Atlanta has a 3.80 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average MLB's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.266).

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank 21st in Major League Baseball with 140 home runs.

San Francisco is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

The Giants rank 22nd in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

San Francisco has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 551 (4.3 per game).

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Giants are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 26th with an average of 9.4 strikeouts per game.

San Francisco averages the 18th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

San Francisco pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.00 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

The Giants have a combined WHIP of just 1.255 as a pitching staff, which is the 10th-best in baseball this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Fried (4-1) takes the mound for the Braves in his 10th start of the season. He has a 2.83 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.

The left-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing nine hits.

Fried is looking to pick up his fourth quality start of the season in this outing.

Fried will look to prolong a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 frames per appearance).

He has had four appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryan Walker (4-2) will take the mound for the Giants, his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw a scoreless third of an inning out of the bullpen against the Philadelphia Phillies without allowing a hit.

None of Walker's 10 starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In 10 starts this season, Walker has yet to pitch five or more innings. He's averaging 1.4 frames per appearance.

He is looking for his eighth appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/20/2023 Giants L 4-3 Home Max Fried Jakob Junis 8/21/2023 Mets L 10-4 Home Allan Winans David Peterson 8/22/2023 Mets W 3-2 Home Bryce Elder Tylor Megill 8/23/2023 Mets W 7-0 Home Charlie Morton José Quintana 8/25/2023 Giants W 5-1 Away Spencer Strider Logan Webb 8/26/2023 Giants - Away Max Fried Ryan Walker 8/27/2023 Giants - Away Bryce Elder - 8/28/2023 Rockies - Away Bryce Elder Austin Gomber 8/29/2023 Rockies - Away Charlie Morton Peter Lambert 8/30/2023 Rockies - Away Spencer Strider Kyle Freeland 8/31/2023 Dodgers - Away Max Fried Julio Urías

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 8/20/2023 Braves W 4-3 Away Jakob Junis Max Fried 8/21/2023 Phillies L 10-4 Away Scott Alexander Aaron Nola 8/22/2023 Phillies L 4-3 Away Kyle Harrison Taijuan Walker 8/23/2023 Phillies W 8-6 Away Alex Cobb Michael Lorenzen 8/25/2023 Braves L 5-1 Home Logan Webb Spencer Strider 8/26/2023 Braves - Home Ryan Walker Max Fried 8/27/2023 Braves - Home - Bryce Elder 8/28/2023 Reds - Home - Andrew Abbott 8/29/2023 Reds - Home Alex Cobb Brandon Williamson 8/30/2023 Reds - Home Logan Webb Hunter Greene 8/31/2023 Padres - Away - Yu Darvish

