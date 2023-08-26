Saturday's contest between the Philadelphia Phillies (70-58) and St. Louis Cardinals (56-73) squaring off at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Phillies, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:15 PM ET on August 26.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (9-6) to the mound, while Dakota Hudson (5-0) will answer the bell for the Cardinals.

Phillies vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: FOX

Phillies vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Phillies 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Phillies vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Phillies Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Phillies have a record of 4-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Phillies have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Phillies have won 49 out of the 84 games, or 58.3%, in which they've been favored.

Philadelphia is 11-7 this season when entering a game favored by -200 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Phillies.

Philadelphia has scored 609 runs (4.8 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Phillies have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have been underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Cardinals' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Cardinals have been victorious in 23, or 44.2%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned St. Louis this season with a +165 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 37.7% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 14 offense in the majors, scoring 4.6 runs per game (588 total runs).

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.66 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 20 @ Nationals L 4-3 Zack Wheeler vs Trevor Williams August 21 Giants W 10-4 Aaron Nola vs Scott Alexander August 22 Giants W 4-3 Taijuan Walker vs Kyle Harrison August 23 Giants L 8-6 Michael Lorenzen vs Alex Cobb August 25 Cardinals W 7-2 Cristopher Sanchez vs Miles Mikolas August 26 Cardinals - Zack Wheeler vs Dakota Hudson August 27 Cardinals - Aaron Nola vs Drew Rom August 28 Angels - Taijuan Walker vs Lucas Giolito August 29 Angels - Michael Lorenzen vs Tyler Anderson August 30 Angels - Cristopher Sanchez vs Reid Detmers September 1 @ Brewers - Zack Wheeler vs Freddy Peralta

Cardinals Schedule