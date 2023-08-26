How to Watch the Rangers vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 26
Max Scherzer and Joe Ryan are the projected starters when the Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins play on Saturday at Target Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in baseball with 178 total home runs.
- Texas is second in baseball, slugging .458.
- The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .269 batting average.
- Texas has the No. 2 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.6 runs per game (715 total runs).
- The Rangers are second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .338.
- The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 16 average in baseball.
- Texas' pitching staff ranks 24th in the majors with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Texas has a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers have the sixth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.236).
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins have hit 180 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.
- Minnesota is 10th in MLB with a .422 slugging percentage this season.
- The Twins' .240 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
- Minnesota ranks 15th in the majors with 580 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.319).
- The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking last with an average of 10.3 strikeouts per game.
- Minnesota has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.
- Minnesota has the seventh-best ERA (3.91) in the majors this season.
- Twins pitchers have a 1.208 WHIP this season, third-best in the majors.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers are sending Scherzer (12-5) to the mound to make his 24th start of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.77 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Scherzer enters the game with 12 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Scherzer enters the game with 19 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
- He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ryan (9-8) will take the mound for the Twins, his 23rd start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, Aug. 2 against the St. Louis Cardinals, throwing four innings and giving up seven earned runs.
- He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.
- In 22 starts, Ryan has pitched through or past the fifth inning 17 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/20/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Adrian Houser
|8/21/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 4-3
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Joe Mantiply
|8/22/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-3
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Zac Gallen
|8/24/2023
|Twins
|L 7-5
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Pablo Lopez
|8/25/2023
|Twins
|L 12-2
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Sonny Gray
|8/26/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Joe Ryan
|8/27/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Bailey Ober
|8/28/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Tylor Megill
|8/29/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|José Quintana
|8/30/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Kodai Senga
|9/1/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|-
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/20/2023
|Pirates
|W 2-0
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Ryan Borucki
|8/22/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Wade Miley
|8/23/2023
|Brewers
|L 8-7
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Corbin Burnes
|8/24/2023
|Rangers
|W 7-5
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Andrew Heaney
|8/25/2023
|Rangers
|W 12-2
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Dane Dunning
|8/26/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Max Scherzer
|8/27/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Jordan Montgomery
|8/28/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Xzavion Curry
|8/29/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Gavin Williams
|8/30/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Tanner Bibee
|9/1/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|-
|Max Scherzer
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.