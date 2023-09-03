Kyle Tucker and Gleyber Torres will be among the stars on display when the Houston Astros play the New York Yankees on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank ninth-best in MLB action with 180 total home runs.

Houston's .428 slugging percentage is eighth-best in baseball.

The Astros rank eighth in MLB with a .257 batting average.

Houston has the No. 5 offense in MLB action, scoring five runs per game (689 total runs).

The Astros rank sixth in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-fewest average in MLB.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors.

Houston has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).

The Astros have the 18th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.291).

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fifth in Major League Baseball with 195 home runs.

New York is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .403 this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

New York ranks 23rd in the majors with 576 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have an OBP of just .303 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Yankees rank 14th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.

New York averages the 12th-most strikeouts per nine innings (nine) in the majors this season.

New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.98 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined 1.234 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Cristian Javier goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Astros, his 26th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 4.66 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out was on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

Javier enters the game with nine quality starts under his belt this season.

Javier is trying to collect his 20th start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

In one of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees' Michael King (3-5) will make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw four scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while allowing three hits.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/28/2023 Red Sox W 13-5 Away Cristian Javier Chris Sale 8/29/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Away J.P. France Brayan Bello 8/30/2023 Red Sox W 7-4 Away Framber Valdez Kutter Crawford 9/1/2023 Yankees L 6-2 Home Justin Verlander Carlos Rodón 9/2/2023 Yankees L 5-4 Home Hunter Brown Luis Severino 9/3/2023 Yankees - Home Cristian Javier Michael King 9/4/2023 Rangers - Away J.P. France Andrew Heaney 9/5/2023 Rangers - Away Framber Valdez Dane Dunning 9/6/2023 Rangers - Away Justin Verlander Max Scherzer 9/8/2023 Padres - Home Hunter Brown Blake Snell 9/9/2023 Padres - Home Cristian Javier Seth Lugo

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/29/2023 Tigers W 4-2 Away Michael King Tarik Skubal 8/30/2023 Tigers W 6-2 Away Gerrit Cole Brendan White 8/31/2023 Tigers L 4-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Matt Manning 9/1/2023 Astros W 6-2 Away Carlos Rodón Justin Verlander 9/2/2023 Astros W 5-4 Away Luis Severino Hunter Brown 9/3/2023 Astros - Away Michael King Cristian Javier 9/5/2023 Tigers - Home Gerrit Cole Tarik Skubal 9/6/2023 Tigers - Home Clarke Schmidt Matt Manning 9/7/2023 Tigers - Home Carlos Rodón Eduardo Rodríguez 9/8/2023 Brewers - Home Luis Severino - 9/9/2023 Brewers - Home Michael King Wade Miley

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.