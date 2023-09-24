Sunday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (95-59) and the San Francisco Giants (77-78) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Dodgers coming out on top. Game time is at 7:10 PM on September 24.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Lance Lynn (12-11) to the mound, while Ryan Walker (4-3) will get the nod for the Giants.

Dodgers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Dodgers vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 6, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 2-6-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Dodgers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 126 times and won 79, or 62.7%, of those games.

Los Angeles has entered 41 games this season favored by -190 or more and is 27-14 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has scored 866 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Dodgers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Giants have fallen short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 games that had a set spread.

The Giants have won in 29, or 43.3%, of the 67 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, San Francisco has come away with a win one times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

San Francisco scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (662 total, 4.3 per game).

The Giants have pitched to a 4.11 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 19 Tigers W 3-2 Caleb Ferguson vs Miguel Diaz September 20 Tigers L 4-2 Bobby Miller vs Reese Olson September 21 Giants W 7-2 Emmet Sheehan vs Kyle Harrison September 22 Giants L 5-1 Caleb Ferguson vs Sean Manaea September 23 Giants W 7-0 Clayton Kershaw vs John Brebbia September 24 Giants - Lance Lynn vs Ryan Walker September 26 @ Rockies - Bobby Miller vs Chase Anderson September 26 @ Rockies - TBA vs TBA September 27 @ Rockies - Ryan Pepiot vs Noah Davis September 28 @ Rockies - Clayton Kershaw vs Chris Flexen September 29 @ Giants - Lance Lynn vs TBA

Giants Schedule