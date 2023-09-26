Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners take on Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Tuesday at 10:05 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 12th in baseball with 203 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Seattle is 14th in MLB, slugging .415.

The Mariners have the 20th-ranked batting average in the majors (.243).

Seattle has the No. 12 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.7 runs per game (736 total runs).

The Mariners are 16th in MLB with a .322 on-base percentage.

The Mariners' 9.9 strikeouts per game are the second-most in baseball.

Seattle's pitching staff is 10th in the majors with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle has a 3.78 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.189).

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 217 home runs.

Houston is sixth in MLB with a .438 slugging percentage this season.

The Astros' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

Houston has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 806.

The Astros have an on-base percentage of .332 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Astros rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.7 whiffs per contest.

Houston averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.

Houston has the ninth-best ERA (3.99) in the majors this season.

The Astros have a combined WHIP of 1.277 as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

George Kirby (11-10) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 30th start of the season. He has a 3.58 ERA in 178 2/3 innings pitched, with 161 strikeouts.

In his last outing on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander went seven innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Kirby has collected 18 quality starts this season.

Kirby is seeking his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Cristian Javier (9-4) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

He has 10 quality starts in 29 chances this season.

Javier has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 29 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 9/20/2023 Athletics W 6-3 Away George Kirby Joey Estes 9/22/2023 Rangers L 8-5 Away Bryce Miller Dane Dunning 9/23/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Away Logan Gilbert Jordan Montgomery 9/24/2023 Rangers L 9-8 Away Bryan Woo Nathan Eovaldi 9/25/2023 Astros L 5-1 Home Luis Castillo Justin Verlander 9/26/2023 Astros - Home George Kirby Cristian Javier 9/27/2023 Astros - Home Bryce Miller Framber Valdez 9/28/2023 Rangers - Home Logan Gilbert Jordan Montgomery 9/29/2023 Rangers - Home Bryan Woo Nathan Eovaldi 9/30/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Castillo - 10/1/2023 Rangers - Home George Kirby Jon Gray

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/20/2023 Orioles W 2-1 Home Cristian Javier Kyle Bradish 9/22/2023 Royals L 7-5 Home Framber Valdez Cole Ragans 9/23/2023 Royals L 3-2 Home J.P. France Jordan Lyles 9/24/2023 Royals L 6-5 Home Hunter Brown Steven Cruz 9/25/2023 Mariners W 5-1 Away Justin Verlander Luis Castillo 9/26/2023 Mariners - Away Cristian Javier George Kirby 9/27/2023 Mariners - Away Framber Valdez Bryce Miller 9/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Away J.P. France Zac Gallen 9/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Hunter Brown Merrill Kelly 10/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Justin Verlander Zach Davies

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.