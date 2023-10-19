Thursday's contest between the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) and Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) going head to head at Chase Field has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Phillies, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 5:07 PM ET on October 19.

The probable pitchers are Ranger Suarez (4-6, 4.18 ERA) for the Phillies and Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: TBS

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Phillies vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Phillies Performance Insights

The Phillies have played as the favorite five times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Phillies' last 10 games.

This season, the Phillies have won 68 out of the 110 games, or 61.8%, in which they've been favored.

Philadelphia has a record of 59-31, a 65.6% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by bookmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Phillies have a 55.6% chance to win.

Philadelphia has scored 796 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.03).

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 5-4.

When it comes to the total, Arizona and its foes are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 45, or 48.9%, of the 92 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Arizona has been victorious 27 times in 63 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Arizona is the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (746 total runs).

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup October 9 @ Braves L 5-4 Zack Wheeler vs Max Fried October 11 Braves W 10-2 Aaron Nola vs Bryce Elder October 12 Braves W 3-1 Ranger Suárez vs Spencer Strider October 16 Diamondbacks W 5-3 Zack Wheeler vs Zac Gallen October 17 Diamondbacks W 10-0 Aaron Nola vs Merrill Kelly October 19 @ Diamondbacks - Ranger Suárez vs Brandon Pfaadt October 20 @ Diamondbacks - TBA vs TBA

Diamondbacks Schedule