The NLCS continues Thursday at 5:07 PM ET when the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Arizona Diamondbacks live on TBS from Chase Field. The Phillies lead the series 2-0, and the Diamondbacks hope to battle back with a win in Game 3. Ranger Suarez is starting for the Phillies, while the Diamondbacks have not named their starter.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Phillies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Phillies average 1.4 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB action with 220 total home runs.

Philadelphia's .438 slugging percentage ranks fifth-best in baseball.

The Phillies rank eighth in the majors with a .256 batting average.

Philadelphia scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (796 total, 4.9 per game).

The Phillies' .327 on-base percentage ranks ninth-best in MLB.

The Phillies' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 23rd in the majors.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Philadelphia's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors.

Philadelphia has a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Phillies combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.240).

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 166 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Arizona is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

The Diamondbacks' .250 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

Arizona has scored 746 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.7 strikeouts per game.

Arizona has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Arizona has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.324 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher

Suarez gets the start for the Phillies, his 23rd of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.18 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

Suarez enters this outing with 11 quality starts under his belt this year.

Suarez will try to pick up his 19th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.

In one of his 22 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will send Brandon Pfaadt (3-9) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, Oct. 12, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings without allowing a run on two hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Pfaadt has 12 starts of five or more innings this season in 18 chances. He averages 5.1 innings per outing.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Phillies Starter Opponent Starter 10/9/2023 Braves L 5-4 Away Zack Wheeler Max Fried 10/11/2023 Braves W 10-2 Home Aaron Nola Bryce Elder 10/12/2023 Braves W 3-1 Home Ranger Suárez Spencer Strider 10/16/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-3 Home Zack Wheeler Zac Gallen 10/17/2023 Diamondbacks W 10-0 Home Aaron Nola Merrill Kelly 10/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Ranger Suárez Brandon Pfaadt 10/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - -

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 10/7/2023 Dodgers W 11-2 Away Merrill Kelly Clayton Kershaw 10/9/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Away Zac Gallen Bobby Miller 10/11/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Home Brandon Pfaadt Lance Lynn 10/16/2023 Phillies L 5-3 Away Zac Gallen Zack Wheeler 10/17/2023 Phillies L 10-0 Away Merrill Kelly Aaron Nola 10/19/2023 Phillies - Home Brandon Pfaadt Ranger Suárez 10/20/2023 Phillies - Home - -

