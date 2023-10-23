Monday's contest between the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) and Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) matching up at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Phillies, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 5:07 PM ET on October 23.

The probable starters are Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA) for the Phillies and Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 23, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: TBS

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Phillies vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Phillies Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Phillies have a record of 5-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Phillies' last 10 games.

The Phillies have won 69, or 61.1%, of the 113 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Philadelphia has won 22 of its 34 games, or 64.7%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Phillies, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

Philadelphia has scored 796 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.03).

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 7-3.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Arizona and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 contests.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 47, or 49.5%, of the 95 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Arizona has been victorious three times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Arizona is the No. 14 offense in the majors, scoring 4.6 runs per game (746 total runs).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup October 16 Diamondbacks W 5-3 Zack Wheeler vs Zac Gallen October 17 Diamondbacks W 10-0 Aaron Nola vs Merrill Kelly October 19 @ Diamondbacks L 2-1 Ranger Suárez vs Brandon Pfaadt October 20 @ Diamondbacks L 6-5 Cristopher Sanchez vs Joe Mantiply October 21 @ Diamondbacks W 6-1 Zack Wheeler vs Zac Gallen October 23 Diamondbacks - Aaron Nola vs Merrill Kelly

Diamondbacks Schedule