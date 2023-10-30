Monday's contest at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) squaring off against the Texas Rangers (90-72) at 8:03 PM ET (on October 30). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Diamondbacks, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Rangers will give the nod to Max Scherzer (13-6, 3.77 ERA) against the Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA).

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET
Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: FOX

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 112 times and won 66, or 58.9%, of those games.

Texas has a record of 66-46, a 58.9% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 881.

The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 50 wins in the 99 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Arizona has a mark of 42-47 in contests where bookmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Arizona is the No. 14 offense in the majors, scoring 4.6 runs per game (746 total runs).

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup October 20 Astros L 5-4 Jordan Montgomery vs Justin Verlander October 22 @ Astros W 9-2 Nathan Eovaldi vs Framber Valdez October 23 @ Astros W 11-4 Max Scherzer vs Cristian Javier October 27 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Nathan Eovaldi vs Zac Gallen October 28 Diamondbacks L 9-1 Jordan Montgomery vs Merrill Kelly October 30 @ Diamondbacks - Max Scherzer vs Brandon Pfaadt October 31 @ Diamondbacks - TBA vs TBA November 1 @ Diamondbacks - TBA vs TBA

Diamondbacks Schedule