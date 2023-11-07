The Colorado Avalanche (7-3) host the New Jersey Devils (7-3-1) at Ball Arena on Tuesday, November 7 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max. The Avalanche have won three in a row at home.

Avalanche vs. Devils Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-185) Devils (+150) 6 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have a 7-3 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Colorado has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter, and won in each game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Avalanche have an implied win probability of 64.9%.

In four of 10 matches this season, Colorado and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

Devils Betting Insights

This is the first time the Devils are the underdog this season.

New Jersey has not been set as a bigger underdog this season than the +150 moneyline in this matchup.

The Devils have a 40.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New Jersey has played 10 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

Avalanche vs Devils Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Devils Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Devils Total (Rank) 31 (22nd) Goals 43 (6th) 28 (6th) Goals Allowed 38 (19th) 7 (16th) Power Play Goals 18 (1st) 3 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 9 (18th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

The Avalanche offense's 31 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 22nd in the NHL.

On defense, the Avalanche have been one of the best units in NHL competition, allowing 28 goals to rank sixth.

They're ranked 11th in the league with a +3 goal differential .

Devils Advanced Stats

The Devils have the NHL's sixth-best scoring offense (43 total goals, 3.9 per game).

The Devils have conceded 38 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 19th.

Their seventh-best goal differential is +5.

