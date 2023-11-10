The Los Angeles Lakers (3-5) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (4-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Footprint Center. The contest airs on ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA.

Suns vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA

ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 116 - Lakers 108

Suns vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Suns (- 3.5)

Suns (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-7.5)

Suns (-7.5) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



Over (222.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.4

The Suns have covered more often than the Lakers this season, putting up an ATS record of 5-3-0, as opposed to the 2-6-0 mark of the Lakers.

Phoenix covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (never covered this season).

Phoenix's games have gone over the total 62.5% of the time this season (five out of eight), which is more often than Los Angeles' games have (two out of eight).

The Suns have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (2-2) this season while the Lakers have a .000 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (0-3).

Suns Performance Insights

On offense, the Suns are scoring 112.5 points per game (16th-ranked in league). They are ceding 111 points per contest at the other end (12th-ranked).

Phoenix is pulling down 45.5 boards per game (12th-ranked in league). It is allowing 42.1 rebounds per contest (seventh-ranked).

The Suns are delivering 26 assists per game, which ranks them 12th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Phoenix is committing 16.5 turnovers per game (third-worst in NBA), and it is forcing 14 turnovers per game (16th-ranked).

The Suns rank 14th in the NBA with 12.5 threes per game so far this season. Meanwhile, they rank 16th with a 36.2% shooting percentage from downtown.

Lakers Performance Insights

The Lakers are 23rd in the league in points scored (109 per game) and 22nd in points conceded (116.3).

In 2023-24, Los Angeles is 23rd in the league in rebounds (42.8 per game) and fourth-worst in rebounds allowed (47.5).

The Lakers are 18th in the NBA in assists (24.4 per game) in 2023-24.

Los Angeles is 15th in the NBA in turnovers per game (14) and 22nd in turnovers forced (13.5).

In 2023-24 the Lakers are second-worst in the league in 3-point makes (9 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (29.6%).

