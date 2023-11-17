See the injury report for the Utah Jazz (4-7), which currently has only one player listed, as the Jazz prepare for their matchup with the Phoenix Suns (5-6) at Delta Center on Friday, November 17 at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Jazz head into this matchup following a 115-99 victory against the Trail Blazers on Tuesday. In the Jazz's win, Jordan Clarkson led the way with a team-high 30 points (adding one rebound and three assists).

The Suns are coming off of a 133-115 victory against the Timberwolves in their last game on Wednesday. Kevin Durant scored a team-leading 31 points for the Suns in the victory.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Walker Kessler C Out Elbow 5.7 5.7 0.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Damion Lee SG Out Knee Bradley Beal SG Out Back

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Jazz vs. Suns Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily

ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.