The San Antonio Spurs (3-8) are underdogs (by 6.5 points) to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (6-4) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 235.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kings vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN, CW35, and NBCS-CA

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -6.5 235.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento and its opponents have combined to score more than 235.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

Sacramento's games this season have had an average of 228.6 points, 6.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Kings have a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Sacramento has been the favorite in seven games this season and won four (57.1%) of those contests.

Sacramento has played as a favorite of -250 or more once this season and won that game.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Kings.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio has played five games this season that have had more than 235.5 combined points scored.

The average total for San Antonio's games this season is 234.7 points, 0.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

San Antonio's ATS record is 4-7-0 this year.

The Spurs have been underdogs in 10 games this season and have come away with the win two times (20%) in those contests.

San Antonio has a record of 2-5 when it is set as the underdog by +195 or more by bookmakers this season.

San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 33.9% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kings vs Spurs Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Games Over 235.5 % of Games Over 235.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 5 50% 114.6 225.2 114 238.1 229.1 Spurs 5 45.5% 110.6 225.2 124.1 238.1 228.3

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

Sacramento has covered the spread in the same percentage of games at home as away games (60%). It has covered three times in five games when playing at home and three times in five games on the road.

The Kings put up 114.6 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 124.1 the Spurs allow.

Sacramento is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when scoring more than 124.1 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

Against the spread, San Antonio has been better at home (2-3-0) than away (2-4-0).

The Spurs' 110.6 points per game are just 3.4 fewer points than the 114 the Kings give up.

San Antonio is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when it scores more than 114 points.

Kings vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Kings and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 6-4 0-1 5-5 Spurs 4-7 3-4 9-2

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kings vs. Spurs Point Insights

Kings Spurs 114.6 Points Scored (PG) 110.6 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 4-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-2 4-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-2 114 Points Allowed (PG) 124.1 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 3-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-0 2-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 1-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.