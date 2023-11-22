TD Garden is where the Boston Celtics (11-3) and Milwaukee Bucks (10-4) will square off on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Jaylen Brown is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the court.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Bucks

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, BSWI

ESPN, NBCS-BOS, BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics' Last Game

The Celtics dropped their most recent game to the Hornets, 121-118 in OT, on Monday. Jayson Tatum was their top scorer with 45 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 45 13 6 0 2 7 Payton Pritchard 21 6 3 2 0 5 Kristaps Porzingis 17 8 0 2 3 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bucks' Last Game

The Bucks were victorious in their previous game versus the Wizards, 142-129, on Monday. Giannis Antetokounmpo starred with 42 points, and also had 13 boards and eight assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 42 13 8 1 1 0 Damian Lillard 22 5 7 0 0 3 Khris Middleton 18 6 7 0 0 0

Celtics vs Bucks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum posts 29.7 points, 8.3 boards and 4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Brown's numbers for the season are 24.7 points, 6 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 49.1% from the floor and 45.8% from downtown, with 3.7 made 3-pointers per contest (10th in league).

Kristaps Porzingis' numbers for the season are 20.7 points, 1.3 assists and 7.7 boards per contest.

Derrick White posts 15 points, 4.3 boards and 4.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals and 1.7 blocks.

Jrue Holiday averages 12.3 points, 6.3 boards and 4 assists per game, shooting 50% from the floor and 25% from downtown, with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch Tatum, Antetokounmpo and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo averages 24.5 points, 11.5 boards and 3 assists, making 54.3% of his shots from the floor.

Damian Lillard adds 22.5 points per game, plus 6 boards and 4.5 assists.

The Bucks get 11.5 points per game from Malik Beasley, plus 4 boards and 2 assists.

Bobby Portis provides the Bucks 11 points, 5 boards and 2 assists per game, plus 0 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Bucks receive 13 points, 2.5 boards and 0.5 assists per game from Brook Lopez.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.